Willian laughs off PSG rumours and wants Chelsea retirement
Willian has laughed off suggestions he could join Paris Saint-Germain and is keen to stay at Chelsea until the end of his career.
Chelsea midfielder Willian has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and said he would be "privileged" to finish his career at Stamford Bridge.
The Brazil international was linked with a move to the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but a transfer never materialised.
The 28-year-old insists he did not receive a concrete offer from the Ligue 1 champions and stressed he hoped to see out his current deal with Chelsea, which expires in 2020.
"I read about PSG's interest, but I never received a concrete offer," Willian told France Football.
"My family is feeling good in London and I really like the Premier League, which is the best league in the world for me.
"I am still growing and we are playing some beautiful football. I aim to see out my contract here for all these reasons.
"And perhaps I can even sign a renewal if the club want me to stay. I would be privileged to finish my career at a big club like Chelsea."
Willian joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has established himself as one of the club's key performers.
