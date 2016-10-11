Willian laughs off PSG rumours and wants Chelsea retirement

Chelsea midfielder Willian has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and said he would be "privileged" to finish his career at Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international was linked with a move to the Parc des Princes ahead of the 2016-17 campaign, but a transfer never materialised.

The 28-year-old insists he did not receive a concrete offer from the Ligue 1 champions and stressed he hoped to see out his current deal with Chelsea, which expires in 2020.

"I read about PSG's interest, but I never received a concrete offer," Willian told France Football.

"My family is feeling good in London and I really like the Premier League, which is the best league in the world for me.

"I am still growing and we are playing some beautiful football. I aim to see out my contract here for all these reasons.

"And perhaps I can even sign a renewal if the club want me to stay. I would be privileged to finish my career at a big club like Chelsea."

Willian joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and has established himself as one of the club's key performers.

