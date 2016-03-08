Willian reveals Ronaldo and Ronaldinho inspiration

Chelsea attacker Willian has revealed that compatriots Ronaldo and Ronaldinho served as an inspiration to him in his younger years.

The Brazil international has been in fine form this campaign, scoring 10 goals in 40 appearances in all competitions, and he has stressed happiness is key to his performances.

"I always liked watching Ronaldo and Ronaldinho; they were the players who I dreamt about meeting," Willian told the official UEFA website.

"They inspired me a lot in my own style of play. I always try to play happily. On the pitch we [Brazilians] tend to forget the things that happen off the field.

"I try to focus a lot on what I'm doing. I think that for a player to develop fully on the pitch he needs to be happy."

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Anzhi Makhachkala in August 2013 and he is thoroughly enjoying life at Stamford Bridge.

"I am at one of the biggest clubs in the world, playing in what I think is the best league and always playing in the Champions League, so playing at this club is a dream," he added.

"Since I arrived, I have tried to develop every season, play better in each match, and that's what has happened. I hope to continue like this."