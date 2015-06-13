Wilmots blasts Lukaku and Benteke: 'They stood like two poles'

Marc Wilmots lamented a lack of invention and movement from his forwards following Friday's 1-0 defeat to Wales in Euro 2016 qualifying.

Gareth Bale capitalised on a misjudged header from Radja Nainggolan to slot home the winner in Cardiff and send Wales three points clear at the top of Group B.

However, rather than blame the Roma man for his costly error, Wilmots was more frustrated by his side's inability to get back in the game despite boasting an array of attacking talent.

Shorn of the injured Marouane Fellaini, Wilmots directed his ire towards the static forward pair of Christian Benteke and substitute Romelu Lukaku.

"[Nainggolan] misjudged in this moment but he's a good player. It is all too easy now to blame him," the Belgium boss told Sporza.

"We are a bit disappointed. The first half was good, but we've given away a goal and that made Wales stronger.

"I changed my system afterwards, because Benteke was isolated. I then played with two strikers, but they need more crosses. We asked them to get to the front post, but they stand there like two poles. We still have work to do.

"We missed [Fellaini] in this game because this really was a match for him. He gets in the box.

"[Axel] Witsel tried [to get forward] but was a little bit too deep. That's why I talk about the profile of players in creating a system."