Wilshere: Arsenal play me out of position

Jack Wilshere has voiced his frustration with his role at Arsenal and is delighted to be playing in a more central position with England.

The 24-year-old has been played out wide on more than one occasion by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, but generally plays in the middle of the pitch when representing his country.

England boss Roy Hodgson played Wilshere in the middle in the 2-1 friendly win over Turkey on Sunday and he is over the moon with the faith shown in him.

"With Arsenal I've been playing out wide, which is not me. I'm not a wide man," Wilshere told reporters.

"But Roy seems to have faith in me in the middle, so I'm happy with that.

"I like to play anywhere in the middle. I played the holding role before and I really enjoy that.

"I was a bit higher up the pitch against Turkey and I enjoyed that."

Wilshere featured just three times in all competitions for Arsenal in 2015-16 due to a fractured leg, but has nonetheless made England's 26-man provisional squad for Euro 2016.