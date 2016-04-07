Wilshere fracas dealt with internally - Wenger

Arsene Wenger believes newspaper reports of Jack Wilshere allegedly being involved in an incident outside a London nightclub last weekend were taken out of proportion.

Pictures reportedly showed Wilshere – who is currently working his way back from a broken leg – talking with police outside the venue in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Wenger admitted he had spoken to the midfielder about the incident but insists the matter will be dealt with internally.

"I have spoken to him," he told a news conference. "It looks like it was taken out of proportion a little bit, and of course these are matters we like to keep internal.

"I don't know what happened, you can be provoked, it is not easy when you are well known to go out anywhere, you are often provoked.

"There was no [training] session the next day, he had a day off and [I] can accept sometimes the players go out when they are free the next day.

"What is positive is that he works very hard, I think he will have a good test tomorrow night [in the Under-21s]. [It is important] not to rush him too much, and see how he responds to his next game."

Wilshere has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal this season after suffering a fractured fibula in July 2015, the latest in a long line of injuries for the 24-year-old.

And Wenger admits his regular visits to the treatment room could be a threat to him achieving his full potential.

He added: "He has got a real football brain, he loves football and is very serious and dedicated.

"The only thing that could stop him from having a great career is injuries. It has been bad recently, hopefully he can improve and get the career he deserves."