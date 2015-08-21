Wilshere has 'no chance' for England qualifiers, says Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger does not expect Jack Wilshere to be fit in time for England's qualifiers with San Marino and Switzerland in September.

The midfielder is yet to feature this season, having suffered a hairline crack to his left fibula during training earlier this month.

Wilshere scored twice in England's 3-2 win over Slovenia in June, with Roy Hodgson's unbeaten side sitting top of Euro 2016 qualification Group E.

But he looks set to miss the next two matches, in which England could secure a spot at the tournament.

"We believe that is too optimistic to think that he will be available for England," said Wenger.

"After the international break he has a chance, but beforehand no chance."

Wenger also offered a fitness update on star striker Alexis Sanchez, who made his first start of the season during Sunday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

The Chilean was afforded a longer recovery time following his Copa America exertions and Wenger added: "I think on Monday night [against Liverpool] he will not be far from 100 per cent.

"It's surprising because when he doesn't have the fitness he has the mental resources."