Wilshere: I can prove Euros fitness

Jack Wilshere is determined to prove his fitness as he dreams of a spot in England's squad for Euro 2016.

The Arsenal midfielder had been out for 10 months with a fractured leg before making his long-awaited return in the 0-0 draw with Sunderland last month and impressing in a near 70-minute outing against Manchester City on Sunday.

Roy Hodgson is a known admirer of the 24-year-old's talents and Wilshere wants to show the England boss that including him in his final 23-man selection would not be a risk.

"I have been in contact with the coaching staff at England and they know I have been fit for six or seven weeks' training now," Wilshere told Standard Sport.

"I would like to have played a few more minutes [in recent weeks]. I got 70 last week. Hopefully I can get a few more this week and we'll see what happens.

"If I am in the squad, I've got those three friendlies [against Turkey, Australia and Portugal]. That will be more than enough. I know what it takes to get back to my best and that is more than enough."

Wilshere was introduced earlier than expected at the Etihad Stadium as compatriot Danny Welbeck was taken off injured, his own Euro hopes ended by a serious knee problem.

"I felt brilliant [on Sunday]," Wilshere added. "I started watching from the bench in the first 15 minutes thinking 'this is what I need' – high intensity, pressure on both teams.

"Roy has asked me how my injury is and how I feel. He hasn't really given too much away so we'll see on Monday. Fingers crossed."

Wilshere has made 28 appearances for England, his only two international goals coming in the European Championship qualifying win over Slovenia last June.

Hodgson's men take on Russia, Wales and Slovakia in Group B.