Wilshere injury not career-threatening - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger maintains Jack Wilshere can recover from his injury difficulties to enjoy a successful career after being ruled out for the next three months.

The Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday that the England international faces an extended lay-off as he prepares to undergo surgery on his left fibula.

Wilshere sustained the injury in pre-season and is set to miss much of the remainder of 2015.

Ahead of Arsenal's Champions League opener against Dinamo Zagreb, Wenger revealed Hector Bellerin and Aaron Ramsey had stayed behind, but remained upbeat on Wilshere's future.

"With Wilshere we have had bad news, he will need surgery and will be out four around three months," the Frenchman explained.

"He is young enough to get over this, l'm confident he can make the career his talent deserves.

"He is disappointed but he has shown in the past he can deal with that. He is determined to come back as quickly as possible.

"It is not a career-threatening injury. He can still play again this season."