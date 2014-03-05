Wilshere plays down England injury fears

The Arsenal midfielder was left crumpled in a heap on the Wembley turf following a tough tackle from Daniel Agger that required treatment and briefly stopped play.

Wilshere carried on playing before eventually making way for Adam Lallana just before the hour mark, with the 22-year-old quick to play down fears he sustained any lasting damage from his tangle with Liverpool defender Agger.

"I'm fine," insisted Wilshere to Sky Sports. "It's a bit sore but it's only a bruise.

"I've had a scan already and it showed just a bruise, so I'll be alright."

England were far from at their best - with Daniel Sturridge's goal proving decisive - but Wilshere believes there are positives to take from a below-par performance as the FIFA World Cup edges ever closer.

He added: "We kept going and got the goal in the end.

"When it comes to the World Cup, those crucial goals at the end are going to make a big difference."