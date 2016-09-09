Wilshere position not 'rocket science' - Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is confident he knows how to use Jack Wilshere, insisting the midfielder will play where it suits his team.

Wilshere completed a season-long loan move from Arsenal on deadline day as the 24-year-old looks to get his career back on track after several injuries.

Howe, who could hand Wilshere his debut against West Brom on Saturday, said he wanted to see the midfielder shine in an attacking role.

"I won't give my team selections away here but I don't think it is rocket science at where Jack is best," he said.

"I'm not going to say never about using him as a holding midfielder. I have only worked with the player for a short period of time.

"We would certainly want to see him attacking and see him using his creativity in the final third."

Wilshere's decision to head to the Vitality Stadium was a surprising one, given reported interest from Serie A giants AC Milan and Roma.

But Howe praised the midfielder for his choice, saying it was a gutsy one that could turn his career around.

"It is a brave decision. He is testing himself to the extreme," he said.

"Coming here is not going to be easy. We are not Arsenal. We are not going to dominate the ball, even though we try to do so. He will have to fight.

"Hopefully, he can look back on this as a turning point in his career."