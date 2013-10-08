Wilshere raring to go for crucial qualifiers

Arsenal midfielder Wilshere is set to line up for the Three Lions in the crunch Group H qualifying clashes with Montenegro and Poland at Wembley.

Roy Hodgson’s men know two wins would ensure they board the plane to Brazil and Wilshere is relishing the prospect of playing in fixtures of huge significance.

He told the Football Association's website: "They are big games and they don't come bigger. We have a great opportunity to get to a World Cup, and for a young player like me it would be a dream come true.

"There are a few young players in the team, and we've got some experienced players who have done it and know what it's all about.

"There are some players in real top form at the moment. Daniel Sturridge is on fire at Liverpool, Danny Welbeck is looking good, so everyone is full of confidence."

Wilshere added: "There is no better feeling than running out at Wembley in an England shirt - it's what dreams are made of.

"When you get out there you have to work hard and show what you can do; you have to take your chance.”