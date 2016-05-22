Wilshere ready to play 90 minutes

Jack Wilshere feels he is ready to take the next step in his recovery from injury and play 90 minutes for England as he looks to earn his place in Roy Hodgson's Euro 2016 squad.

The Arsenal midfielder missed most of the 2015-16 with a fractured leg, only returning for the final three games of the campaign.

Wilshere played 65 minutes of England's 2-1 friendly win over Turkey at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, and believes he is ready, if called upon, to play a full game.

"It's a special feeling and I'm happy," he told reporters. "It felt good to be back.

"I feel I'm ready for 90 minutes, I wouldn't be here otherwise. I've played a few games now and the next step is 90 minutes but I feel better and better.

"Medically I'm fine, I've been training for seven or eight weeks. Maybe I'm missing five per cent match fitness but I think we've got two games and I can get that then."

Hodgson will reduced his 26-man squad by three after Friday's friendly with Australia at the Stadium of Light, and Wilshere expressed his gratitude for being included in the extended party.

"It was good for my confidence and I'm thankful to the boss and the staff, I'm thankful for them keeping faith and hopefully I can repay them."