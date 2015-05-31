Wilshere taunts Spurs during FA Cup parade

Jack Wilshere used Arsenal's FA Cup trophy parade to goad the club's rivals, Tottenham, by leading a foul-mouthed chant.

Having helped the club to a record 12th success in the competition on Saturday, Arsenal youth product Wilshere took the opportunity to grab the microphone and lead the celebrations as the players toured London in an open-top bus.

The England international midfielder asked fans over the public address system: "What do we think of Tottenham?"

Fans responded with "s***", before Wilshere asked: "What do we think of s***?"

Supporters answered "Tottenham".

Wilshere appeared as a second-half substitute as Arsenal beat Aston Villa 4-0 at Wembley on Saturday, thanks to goals from Theo Walcott, Alexis Sanchez, Per Mertesacker and Olivier Giroud.