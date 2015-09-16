Wilshere tipped to bounce back by Arteta

Mikel Arteta has little doubt Jack Wilshere will bounce back from his ongoing injury problems and will eventually have a fine career at Arsenal.

The midfielder, 23, was recently hit with the news that he faces another three months on the sidelines following a leg injury, but Arteta is convinced his team-mate will recover and get back to his best.

"Jack unfortunately has had a lot of setbacks and a lot of difficult moments through his career, but he's shown a lot of character and enthusiasm to get back,” Arteta told Arsenal's official website.

"I'm sure it's a very disappointing time, but he needs to use this time to prove that he can get back. He has an enormous talent, he has support from every department at the club, from the players because we feel sorry for him and we know that we cannot waste his talent.

"He's got an amazing career in front of him and I think we are responsible for putting that into his head every day and not allow him to fall down. At some stage, I think that's where the danger is – that he doesn't believe himself or his body. He needs to trust himself."

Wilshere has made 100 Premier League appearances for Arsenal, scoring six goals.