Wilshere tips Chelsea - not Arsenal - for title

Jack Wilshere has risked angering Arsenal supporters by tipping London rivals Chelsea to claim the Premier League title.

The midfielder, on loan at Bournemouth, believes Antonio Conte's side - who have won a club-record 12 top-flight games in a row - have the edge over their competition, including his parent club Arsenal.

"They look like champions at the minute, for me at the moment they're the best team in the league," said Wilshere, who played in the Cherries' 3-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

"There's still a long way to go of course, you can't say they're definitely going to win the league but at the minute they look like the strongest.

"They've found this new formation that works for them. I've always thought it's a tough place to come anyway.

"I've been [to Stamford Bridge] a few times with Arsenal and we've only won once, but they're more ruthless, they know what the job in hand is, they go out there and week in week out they change their game planning depending on who they are playing. I think that's the sign of a top team."

Chelsea sit six points clear of nearest rivals Liverpool, with Arsenal a further three back.