Wilshere undergoes ankle procedure

Wilshere only returned from a three-month layoff to take a place on the bench for Arsenal's 2-1 win at Crystal Palace last weekend, but was absent as the club lost 3-1 to Monaco in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

News that Wilshere's ankle woes have failed to disappear will come as a blow to manager Arsene Wenger as he bids to bounce back from that midweek setback against Everton on Sunday.

"We fought very hard against Besiktas to qualify and what's frustrating is that we've gone out in the last 16 in the last four years," said Wenger. "There is nobody to blame individually.

"On the night, everything went against us and missing chances was only one characteristic.

"What's important to give a strong response. We are a big club so that gives us a stronger responsibility.

"You play 55 games a year and you have moments where you are disappointed. We want to finish the season in a strong way.

"I expect a strong response in the Premier League because it is a different competition. We have an opportunity to maintain our top-three position."

On a more positive note, Wenger says Aaron Ramsey and Mathieu Flamini are "nearly fit".