Wilson gets third bite at the Cherries

Bournemouth have sealed the signing of Marc Wilson from Stoke City on a two-year contract.

Eddie Howe's team confirmed the completed transfer on Monday in a deal that will reportedly be worth £2million.

Wilson, 28, who can play in defence and midfield, ends a six-year stay with Stoke to re-join Bournemouth, with whom he enjoyed two loan spells back in 2007.

"We are pleased to bring Marc back to the club," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

"He will add a wealth of experience to Eddie's defensive options, having played in the top flight and internationally.

"It's yet more competition for places which will help the squad thrive in our second season in the Premier League."

The Republic of Ireland international recently criticised Stoke boss Mark Hughes as part of a series of comments during a fans' Q&A on Twitter, claiming the club do not do any defensive work in training.

Hughes confirmed last week that Wilson would be allowed to leave in search of greater first-team opportunities and insisted the decision had been made prior to his outburst.