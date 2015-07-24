Wilson keen to impress Van Gaal

Manchester United striker James Wilson hopes to impress Old Trafford boss Louis van Gaal during pre-season and convince the Dutchman he can compete with Wayne Rooney.

The England captain remains United's main striker ahead of the new campaign following the departures of Radamel Falcao and Robin van Persie

With Javier Hernandez facing an uncertain future Van Gaal is reported to be interested in signing more attacking options to take the pressure of Rooney, but Wilson believes he can fulfill that role.

"I can only show the manager what I have got," he told the club's official website.

"He [Van Gaal] kind of knows my qualities so I have just got to go out on the pitch, show him what I can do and hopefully get that chance to play this season.

"It is tough for the manager with so many players on the tour because everyone has to get minutes, so it was nice to play in both games and 45 minutes was good.

"I feel fit and I am just hoping not to get injured like last season. It is going to be an important year for me."

Wilson scored one Premier League goal for United last season, the 19-year-old making 13 appearances.