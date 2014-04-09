Wilson out to avenge Newcastle nightmare

Mark Hughes' men were crushed 5-1 by Newcastle at St James' Park in December in a game that saw the winners score four times in the second half.

Wilson and Glenn Whelan were sent off in that encounter, while Hughes was also sent to the stands on a day to forget for Stoke.

Stoke can pull to within three points of the ninth-placed Newcastle with a win in the return fixture at the Britannia Stadium.

And Wilson - who has operated at centre-half for much of the season in the absence of the injured Robert Huth - is eager to banish the memory of that painful defeat.

"It's (being sent off) a horrible feeling," Wilson told The Stoke Sentinel. "It was the first time in my career I'd been sent off and it was probably the worst feeling I've had.

"I went and watched the second half in one of the lounges. It was a nightmare.

"That was a setback the last time we played them. Myself and Glenn (Whelan) got sent off after playing well, and the manager himself then got sent to the changing room.

"After Glenn got sent off we were missing that player in midfield to steady the ship. Then they had a ball played through and I got myself sent off.

"When you have two sent off it's always going to be difficult, especially as Newcastle have got some great players.

"Now we want to set things straight."

Republic of Ireland international Wilson is enjoying his role at centre-back, expressing a desire to challenge Huth for a long-term starting berth at the position.

"Yes, it's (challenging Huth) what I've got to do," he added. "You want to give the manager some food for thought and I just go out and try to give my best every game.

"I'm enjoying playing centre-half and am feeling extremely comfortable. Since I came to Stoke I've enjoyed being here, but even more so now and long may that continue."