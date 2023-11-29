WIN a football-themed Christmas jumper from Classic Football Shirts
FFT have teamed up with Classic Football Shirts to offer a retro-inspired football Christmas jumper this festive season
The chilly Christmas climes usual call for retro football shirts to be stored away until the sun starts shining again.
But that is no longer a problem, Classic Football Shirts' latest collection of Christmas jumpers help get fans into the festive spirit without sacrificing warmth.
From Gabriel Batistuta's Fiorentina shirt emblazoned on a Christmas jumper to Eric Cantona in the classic green and gold Manchester United strip - or even Gazza at Rangers - there are plenty of options available - 42 options, to be precise.
Just some of the Christmas jumpers available at Classic Football Shirts
Obviously, they're selling like hotcakes as we approach Kris Kringle's big day - but no bother! FourFourTwo has teamed up with CFS to offer one lucky reader the opportunity to bag themselves a Christmas jumper of their choosing (subject to availability).
You'll be the envy of all your mates sat in the pub or around the dinner table at Christmas wearing a retro-inspired jumper, all while being nice and toasty. There's nothing not to love, really.
(Christmas jumpers subject to availability. Competition closes on Thursday 14 December).
To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below:
