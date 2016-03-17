Win sets up Sevilla for Bernabeu - Emery

Sevilla coach Unai Emery felt his side's 3-0 win over Basel in the Europa League set them up perfectly for their La Liga clash with Real Madrid.

After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, two-time defending champions Sevilla netted three times in 10 first-half minutes as Adil Rami opened the scoring before Kevin Gameiro grabbed a quick brace on Thursday.

Injuries and suspensions had forced Emery to make three changes to his side before the second leg of the last-16 tie, but he was delighted with his team.

"We have enjoyed the victory and we enjoyed the team's performance. We must continue in this way," he said.

"Injuries are part of the game, and the team has shown that it has players who give the desired performance."

"A stunning victory and the team was excellent."

Sevilla, who are fifth in La Liga, travel to third-placed Madrid for their next game as they look to extend a three-match unbeaten domestic run.

Emery said: "What better stage to challenge us than the Bernabeu. We want to be able to compete with them and on Sunday there is a new opportunity."

Basel coach Urs Fischer was left to reflect on a forgettable two minutes for his team, with Gameiro's quick-fire goals having effectively ended the Swiss side's hopes of European glory this season.

Fischer said: "In the two minutes before the break we have been very stupid.

"With a 0-1 scoreline at the break, the game would still have been open.

"The team did so much right, but these two minutes were very unhappy."