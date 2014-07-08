Winger Garcia returns home to Perth Glory

Garcia, who was born in Perth, has never previously played for his hometown club, having left Australia at the age of 15 to join West Ham, but will finally pull on the club's purple shirt in the upcoming A-League season.

The Glory confirmed on Tuesday that Garcia has signed a two-year deal with the club, having spent the past two seasons at fellow A-League outfits Melbourne Heart and Sydney FC, scoring 12 goals in 47 matches.

"Richard has shown he is the ultimate professional throughout his career," Perth coach Kenny Lowe said.

"To have played at the highest level for so long takes hard work and dedication and I'm sure he will be a strong influence in the change rooms as well as on the field."

Garcia claimed the other players Lowe has lured to Perth - including Youssouf Hersi, Mitch Nichols and Andy Keogh - had inspired him to join the Glory.

"I've been really impressed with the recruiting strategy of Kenny Lowe and feel that the squad he has assembled has a real chance of achieving success this season," Garcia said.

"It will be fantastic to pull on the purple shirt of Perth Glory and represent my hometown club. I can't wait for the season to start."

The 32-year-old attacker played 16 Premier League matches for West Ham after coming up through the London club's academy and, following a stint with Colchester United, made another 41 appearances in England's top flight with Hull.

Garcia represented Australia at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, becoming the first Hull player to appear at on world football's biggest stage, starting his country's first match against Germany and coming off the bench versus Serbia.

Since the end of the 2013-14 A-League season, Garcia has been on a short-term contract with NASL club Minnesota United, although he only played two games.

In other A-League news, reigning champions Brisbane Roar signed former Aldershot Town goalkeeper Jamie Young on Tuesday, as well as Daniel Bowles from Adelaide United.