Winless run tested Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass admitted he had to come through a test of his resolve when he was under fire a few weeks ago.

Glass was the subject of scrutiny after a run of 10 games without a win.

However, his team have bounced back impressively with home wins over Hibernian and Hearts either side of a 2-2 draw away to Rangers.

Glass said: “I was definitely tested. Firstly, you’re tested in your belief in what you’re doing. I was tested in how to manage a group of players who were not getting what they deserved.

“I read a top manager saying management is very easy when you’re winning, but managing difficult situations is what makes a manager.

“I’m still young and very much learning. I’m new in this role at this club but I think we’re doing alright as a staff.

“The biggest, most important thing for me is we’ve got a great group of players. Anytime there’s a lack of belief in a group of football players, it shows on the pitch but I think you can see we have a group of players who believe in the staff here.

“In terms of sticking to our principles, we’ve done that, and it wasn’t blindly done either.”

Glass, whose side host Motherwell on Saturday, was delighted to see the response the team got from the supporters against Hearts last weekend.

He said: “I don’t think the unity was ever in doubt but I think the crowd probably felt things were going against us and it’s difficult to back that at times.

“But when the fans see what they want to see, there’s no doubting the Aberdeen public will get behind the team. The biggest indication was coming off at half-time when we got applauded even though we’d just lost a goal to go 1-0 down.

“The response from the fans was incredible and it made it easier for the staff to push the players for the second half. It all came together last week and it’s important that continues. It’s important we give the fans something to get behind.”