Winning is all that matters to Celtic winger Mohamed Elyounoussi

Mohamed Elyounoussi will gladly set aside more personal glory for Celtic to reach the group stages of the Europa League.

The Norway winger, on loan from Southampton, scored a late goal against Riga in Latvia last week to take the Hoops into the play-off match against Sarajevo in Bosnia on Thursday night.

Elyounoussi followed that up with another goal in the 3-0 Premiership win over Hibernian at Parkhead on Sunday but he is only looking for Celtic to secure European football for the rest of the year.

He said: “The most important thing is that we put in a good performance.

“I hope we do that as a team and whoever scores I am happy for them, the main thing is to win the game.

“Of course you want to contribute with a goal or assist in every game but as long as I am winning I am happy.

“There is no doubt we want to be there. Unfortunately, it is not the Champions League but we are going to do everything to reach our target, to play in the Europa League. We are focused and ready.”

Boss Neil Lennon believes the convincing win over Hibs will provide a fillip for his side, who beat Sarajevo home and away in the Champions League qualifiers last year.

He said: “Psychologically, the Hibs game will give them a real boost. It was a good performance against a good side.

“I thought we approached the game brilliantly and played very well, I thought in the second half we were dominant and in total control.

“I hope they can carry that on from now. They’ve deserved a performance like that.

“Playing against teams with low blocks is hard and they’ve negotiated those games, they’ve played open and expansive football, and some of the quality and pace against Hibs really impressed me.”