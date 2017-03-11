Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez's Shenhua

Axel Witsel was front and centre of a tempestuous 1-1 Chinese Super League draw between Tianjin Quanjian and Carlos Tevez's Shanghai Shenhua.

The Belgium midfielder, who turned down Juventus to make a money-spinning move to China in January, was involved in a first-half row with China international Qin Sheng, who was shown a straight red card for blatantly stamping on Witsel's foot while awaiting a corner.

Witsel was perhaps lucky not to see red himself for catching Fredy Guarin with his elbow, after Shanghai had snatched the lead through Giovanni Moreno.

Witsel's involvement was not done, however, and he scored an 85th-minute equaliser, before Tianjin's Alexandre Pato blazed a penalty over the bar with two minutes to go.

Completing a binary day of CSL action, games between Guizhou Zhicheng and Beijing Guoan, and Chongqing Lifan and Hebei China Fortune also finished 1-1.