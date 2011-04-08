Wizard Wiese beaten as Frankfurt draw

With national coach Joachim Low watching from the stands, Germany international Wiese frustrated the hosts with a string of spectacular saves after Halil Altintop's own goal had gifted Werder the lead.

Wiese denied Eintracht forward Fanis Gekas at point-blank range four times in the second half alone.

The result left Werder 12th in the Bundesliga on 34 points, one ahead of Eintracht.

Werder looked dangerous at the start and had their first chance after 10 minutes but Sandro Wagner rattled the post.

The visitors went close early in the second half through Marko Marin and Claudio Pizarro before Turkey international Altintop, trying to clear a cross, headed the ball into his own net in the 58th minute.

Eintracht, with coach Christoph Daum taking charge of his first home game, pushed forward in the second half and Wiese palmed away a Gekas shot before tipping a header from the Greek striker on to the bar.

The keeper also stopped another close-range effort from Gekas, leaving him shaking his head in disbelief.