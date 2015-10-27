Wolfsburg 1 Bayern Munich 3: Muller and Costa eliminate Pokal holders

A double from Thomas Muller and a stunning Douglas Costa strike saw Bayern Munich defeat holders Wolfsburg 3-1 in the second round of the DFB-Pokal.

Bundesliga champions Bayern dominated from start to finish at the Volkswagen Arena on Tuesday, and were three goals to the good at half-time thanks to a brilliant attacking display.

Muller netted twice with clinical finishes, but could just as easily have had a hat-trick if it were not for Diego Benaglio's heroics in the Wolfsburg goal.

Costa opened the scoring after 15 minutes with an unstoppable drive from just outside the box, and the Brazilian winger was a constant menace throughout.

Dieter Hecking's Wolfsburg were more solid at the back after the break and claimed an injury-time consolation through Andre Schurrle, but their defence of the trophy came to an early end as Bayern outclassed them.

Bayern could have opened the scoring after just five minutes, when Muller saw an effort saved by Benaglio, but it did not take long for Pep Guardiola's side to take the lead in style.

Muller passed to Costa outside the area, and the former Shakhtar Donetsk man danced past his marker before firing in a powerful shot into Benaglio's top-left corner from 20 yards.

Wolfsburg were unable to cope with Bayern’s attacking play and they doubled their advantage in the 20th minute. Costa had his shot blocked after some great work from Kingsley Coman, but David Alaba picked up the loose ball before setting up Muller, who coolly slotted home with the inside of his right boot.

The rampant visitors rubbed even more salt in Wolfsburg's wounds in the 34th minute. Alaba sent in yet another superb cross from the left after a fine team move, and Muller spectacularly volleyed home at the far post to make it 3-0.

Thiago Alcantara could have made it four shortly before the break after another fine attack down the left, but the Spain midfielder shot just wide from the edge of the box, before Muller was denied a first-half hat-trick when Benaglio parried away his superb effort from Costa's pinpoint cross.

Wolfsburg threatened for the first time immediately after the break, yet Daniel Caligiuri shot just wide after cutting inside from the right.

Arjen Robben came off the bench halfway through the second half and the Netherlands star nearly made it 4-0 within 60 seconds of his arrival. Costa once more curled in a delightful cross from the left, only for the 31-year-old to head just wide.

The home fans did have something to shout about in stoppage time when substitute Schurrle finished well after collecting Maximilian Arnold's pass, but it was too little, too late, as Bayern eased through.