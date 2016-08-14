Wolfsburg confirm Zaza negotiations

Wolfsburg sporting director Klaus Allofs has confirmed the club are in talks to sign Juventus striker Simone Zaza, but insists the deal is by no means complete.

Reports from Italy suggested the 25-year-old was on the verge of completing a deal worth €25million as Wolfsburg look to strengthen their attack.

However, Allofs has made it clear talks are not in the advanced stage yet, even if Zaza did pay the Bundesliga club a visit on Saturday.

"It is correct that Zaza was in Wolfsburg on Saturday. We had a good conversation, but the deal is not done just yet," Allofs told Kicker.

"It is not just about what the player wants. We also have to agree a transfer fee and contractual terms.

"It's always important that someone gets a feel of the club and the city. That's the main reason of Saturday's visit. The facilities at Wolfsburg are among the best.

"I cannot imagine the deal being done within the next few days, though. Not all parties have been talking to each other yet."