Wolfsburg dig in over Dortmund's Schurrle interest

Wolfsburg are preparing to drive a hard bargain over Andre Schurrle's desire to join Borussia Dortmund.

Schurrle moved to Volkswagen Arena from Chelsea in February 2015 and is under contract until June 2019.

The 25-year-old Germany international is hoping to be reunited with his former Mainz coach Thomas Tuchel, now in charge at Signal Iduna Park.

Wolfsburg's sporting director Klaus Allofs had previously indicated the Wolves are unwilling to allow a prized asset to leave.

And given Schurrle still has three seasons to run on his contract, Dortmund are unlikely to prise away the forward cheaply, despite the attacker's apparent determination to move.

"Andre has told us that he can see himself at Dortmund," Allofs was quoted as saying by Wolfsburger Allgemeinen Zeitung.

Of the impending negotiations, he said: "They will occupy us in the next few weeks and can also continue until the end of August.

"We will only have final clarity on August 31," he added, referring to transfer deadline day.

Schurrle scored nine goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances last season.