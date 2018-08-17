Wolfsburg to fine Hinds after training no-show

Kaylen Hinds faces a fine from Wolfsburg for his ongoing absence from training, with a lost passport reportedly to blame.

Former Arsenal youngster and England youth international Hinds joined Wolfsburg last year and made his solitary appearance for the Bundesliga club on the opening day of the 2017-18 campaign, completing 90 minutes in a 3-0 home loss to Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old forward was an unused substitute on four more occasions before joining Greuther Furth on loan in January, where fitness problems contributed to him failing to feature in 2.Bundesliga.

Hinds hopes of getting back on track have been hit by losing his passport on a visit back home to England, according to a report by Kicker, and Wolfsburg have taken a dim view of his no-show.

"The situation is not sustainable, so we will not accept it and sanction it," chief executive Jorg Schmadtke told Bild.

Wolfsburg face Elversberg in the first round of the DFB-Pokal on Saturday before hosting last season's runners-up Schalke in their Bundesliga opener next weekend.