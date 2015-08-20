Wolfsburg monitoring 'tired' De Bruyne

Wolfsburg hope rest will enable Kevin De Bruyne to get back his best after a disappointing performance against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Belgium international has been subject to intense speculation during the close-season after a stunning 2014-15 season in the Bundesliga, with Manchester City said to be leading the way for his signature.

De Bruyne - who pledged his future to Wolfsburg during the Sport Bild awards on Monday - struggled during the club's 2-1 win over Frankfurt last weekend, and was substituted with 15 minutes to play by coach Dieter Hecking.

He was also given time off from training on Wednesday, something Hecking insists was for his own good after showing signs of tiredness this week.

"Kevin is a bit tired at the moment because so much activity is there," Hecking is quoted as saying by Bild.

"It is a problem that it still affects him, and we are trying to bring him into the best condition."