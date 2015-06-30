Wolfsburg warn off De Bruyne suitors

Wolfsburg have no intention of selling in-demand midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and plan to open talks over a new deal, according to the club's director of sport Klaus Allofs.

De Bruyne has become a big fans' favourite since moving to the Bundesliga side in January 2014, having failed to earn regular football under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea.

The Belgium international scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and has courted reported interest from the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and German champions Bayern Munich.

However, Allofs says De Bruyne's long-term contract at Wolfsburg means there is no pressure to sell.

"Kevin has a contract until 2019, hence the signal has already been sent out," Allofs told Sport 1.

"Nevertheless we said 'we will look at the contract again'. The aim is to take into account financially Kevin's extraordinary development.

"We try to make it so that the best players have the best salaries, so we will make a suggestion and I think we will very quickly reach an agreement."

De Bruyne helped Wolfsburg to a runners-up finish in the Bundesliga last term, and was also a part of the team that won the DFB-Pokal.