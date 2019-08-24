Wolves just want to play, play, play – Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo has urged Wolves to keep their double dream alive in Europe and the Premier League.

They host Burnley on Sunday following Thursday’s impressive 3-2 Europa League win at Torino.

Wolves welcome the Serie A side to Molineux next Thursday for the second leg of their play-off, with the winners of the tie qualifying for the group stage.

Focus returns to the Premier League on Sunday but Nuno is eager for his men to take on every challenge.

“I am delighted with the players, they want to embrace it and we want to go, we want to compete,” he said.

“We just want to play, play, play, keep on playing, keep on growing and this is our main objective now.

“We try to always learn and see different experiences. We decided to go with our own approach. But for sure Sean (Dyche, Burnley boss) knows how tough it is because he has been there once.

“When you have the experience you can truly judge how tough it has been for the boys – it has been very tough.”

Burnley lost in the Europa League play-offs to Olympiacos last season and lost at Arsenal last week following an opening-day win over Southampton.

“They are a strong team, a team that has been playing for a while together,” said Nuno.

“We know their strengths and we want to compete and the approach is always the same, recognising the strengths of our opponents, knowing there will be a weakness.

“We want to take advantage and try to put our ideas (over), especially at Molineux, so it’s good to be at home in front of our fans and we know that it is going to be tough, we are going to fight for each and every ball.”

Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez both scored in the midweek victory in Turin and have netted eight goals between them in Europe this season.

Jimenez bagged 17 goals and Jota 10 last season with Nuno joking in the summer he struck upon the partnership by chance.

But he knows the pair have a special bond at Wolves.

He added: “We are delighted knowing they still have things to improve, but the knowledge they have of each other…

“The complicity between them when they play together is amazing, it is amazing and sometimes it is just chemistry.”