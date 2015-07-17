Wolves' McCarey handed four-month ban for drugs charge

Wolves goalkeeper Aaron McCarey has been banned for four months by the Football Association (FA) after failing a drugs test, though he will not miss any game time.

Earlier this year, it was announced that McCarey had been found to have had a non-performance enhancing substance in his system during an out-of-competition test.

McCarey's ban has been backdated to the date of the original suspension - April 21 - with the remaining time suspended for two years.

That means McCarey is available for Wolves' competitive fixtures at the start of the season.

"I can categorically state I genuinely have no idea how the trace of the drug entered my system," said McCarey.

"However, there is no disputing the tests which were carried out and I have accepted full responsibility and I apologise.

"This has been a very difficult time for me and my family, and I intend to learn from this experience and improve myself both as a person and as a professional footballer."