Wolves reject second bid for Norwich target Afobe

Wolves coach Kenny Jackett insists Benik Afobe will not be sold before the transfer window shuts after the club rejected another offer from Norwich City.

Norwich had a bid turned down last week but the Premier League newcomers have returned with an improved offer for the 22-year-old striker.

However, Wolves swiftly rebuffed Norwich's fresh approach and the Championship outfit do not plan to sell the former Arsenal man.

"They have made a bid and it has been turned down," Jackett said following Wolves' 2-1 League Cup win over Barnet on Tuesday.

"Benik Afobe is a Wolves player and when the window shuts he will still be a Wolves player.

"There is an enormous amount of speculation but he won't be leaving. There are big things at stake and it is not just about one player.

"We are looking at the whole picture, the amount of time left in the window, the overall prices. There is so much to consider and everything points towards not letting anyone go."

Afobe has scored 16 goals in all competitions since arriving from Arsenal in January.