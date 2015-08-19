Wolves rule out Afobe exit

Wolves have insisted there is no chance Benik Afobe will be leaving Molineux after Norwich City were the latest club to be linked with the striker.

Afobe has been a revelation since joining Wolves from Arsenal in January, scoring 15 goals in 24 appearances for Kenny Jackett's side.

Premier League newcomers Norwich are reportedly keen to take the 22-year-old to Carrow Road, while Aston Villa have also been linked with a move for him.

Wolves on Wednesday warned that potential suitors would be wasting their time by lodging a bid.

A club statement said: "In response to some media speculation this morning, Benik Afobe was bought from Arsenal in January 2015, and other players arrived in the summer, to strengthen the team for the strongest possible challenge on promotion this season.

"Therefore, neither Benik nor any of Wolves' first team forward players, will be sold this season.

"Benik has developed into a player of key importance to Wolves and the Club's plans for this campaign.

"Wolves have previously resisted the opportunity to sell other key first team players in this and other recent transfer windows.

"As far as the Club is concerned there is no need for any further comments or speculation about this issue."