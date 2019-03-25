Women in Football joins defence of Tottenham’s Hector following racial abuse

Women in Football has sprung to the defence of Tottenham Ladies player Renee Hector who has been receiving racial abuse on social media.

Hector has been targeted since she reported racial abuse against her in January, as a result of which Sheffield United forward Sophie Jones was banned for five games last week.

In a statement, Women in Football said: “Women in Football wishes to express disgust at the disgraceful and wholly unacceptable racial abuse directed at Renee Hector of Tottenham Ladies on social media.

#WomeninFootball wishes to express disgust at the disgraceful and wholly unacceptable racial abuse directed at Renée Hector of Tottenham Ladies on social media.— Women in Football (@WomeninFootball) March 25, 2019

“We would like to commend Renee for calling out the racial abuse she received while playing for Spurs against Sheffield United, and the prompt action taken by the relevant governing bodies and club.

“However, the targeting of Renee on social media, along with other players who have spoken out in recent times, is an issue that must be urgently addressed.

“There is no place for racism, sexism, homophobia or any other form of discrimination in our game and society.”

The abuse levelled at Hector was revealed last week by Kick It Out’s Troy Townsend, who said Hector had been “victimised” following the verdict.

Thank you all for your support 💙 @ThlfcOfficialpic.twitter.com/5D50VAZqbm— Renée Hector (@renazzza) March 20, 2019

Jones, 27, whose Sheffield United deal was immediately terminated, has continued to protest her innocence.

Women in Football added that it is imperative for clubs and officials to adopt a “zero tolerance” policy regarding discriminatory issues, particularly in regard to social media.

The statement added: “Whether it be governing bodies including the FA, UEFA and FIFA, or social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, responsibility – and action – has to be taken.”