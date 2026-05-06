What has happened to Wilfried Zaha in MLS? Ex-Crystal Palace star set to become free agent

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Wilfried Zaha's time at Charlotte FC could be drawing to a close

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Wilfried Zaha (Image credit: Getty Images)

From Dean Smith prowling the touchline, to Tim Ream and Harry Toffolo guarding the defense, to Ashley Westwood and Luca de la Torre manning th