Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah set to announce next club within days, Egypt staff reveals

Mohamed Salah is looking towards the future and will announce his next club within days

Mohamed Salah will make a final decision regarding his next club and announce his intentions within days, according to the media coordinator for the Egyptian national team.

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah announced his end-of-season exit via mutual contract termination from the club in March, ending a nine-year spell on Merseyside that has seen the Egyptian grow to become one of the world’s best players.

The then 25-year-old joined Liverpool at the beginning of the 2017/18 season, immediately breaking the Premier League goal record and taking the Reds to a Champions League final under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mohamed Salah will announce his next club within days, but where will he go?

Get VIP Liverpool tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Seat Unique tickets at Anfield offer a fantastic matchday. You get premium padded seats in the new Anfield Road stand (Block AM5, front rows) and access to the Brodies Lounge for three hours pre-match. Enjoy street food, a complimentary half-time drink, a matchday programme, and entertainment, including a Liverpool legend appearance, making it a truly elevated experience.

According to Muhammad Murad, the media coordinator for the Egyptian national team, Mohamed Salah will come to a final decision and announce his next club within days.

‘There are news stories being written about him having offers from Italy and France and other big teams in the world - this is, of course, true, he is a big star and would be a big addition to any team,’ said Murad.

Mohamed Salah was awarded Man of the Match in his final Merseyside derby. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continued: ‘Whichever team Salah picks, we will support him - he [also] has offers from Saudi… I think in a few days he will announce his next destination.’

Mohamed Salah, currently sidelined with what is likely a hamstring injury, is not guaranteed to play another game in Liverpool red after exiting the pitch during last weekend’s Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The severity of his injury has not yet been revealed, although manager Arne Slot made it clear in a post-match press conference that Salah, who ranked at No. 1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League wingers of all time, wouldn't leave the pitch unless there were real concerns.

If Salah’s playing career at Liverpool has already ended due to this injury, it makes sense that the Egyptian will instead be looking towards the future - the World Cup 2026 with Egypt awaits and another chapter in his story at club-level after the tournament.

Ramy Abbas Issa, Salah’s long-time agent, told fans in March that nobody knows where the Egyptian will be next season, warning those interested to steer clear of reports.

We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. This also means that no one else knows. Beware of the click-whoring attention seekers.March 24, 2026

Mohamed Salah was linked briefly with Juventus, but it appears that transfer won't be going ahead. (Image credit: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

In April, there were tentative links made between Salah and Juventus, however, the club’s sporting director Marco Ottolini quickly dispelled those rumours, speaking to 365Scores.

‘What is being said about negotiations for Mohamed Salah is not true. At the moment, there is absolutely nothing regarding that,’ said Ottolini.

According to the betting market, Salah’s next destination is likely in the Saudi Pro League or the MLS, but a stay in Europe cannot be ruled out.

For now, Liverpool fans and long-time followers of the Egyptian’s career will wait for two things: to find out whether they’ll see Mohamed Salah play at Anfield again, and where the future of his club career lies.

Liverpool return to Premier League action this weekend against Manchester United at OId Trafford.