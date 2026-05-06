England's World Cup squad announcement: When does Thomas Tuchel reveal his 26-man team?

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England players are waiting with bated breath to find out whether they have made Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad

England manager Thomas Tuchel speaks to the media during a press conference at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre
Thomas Tuchel has big decisions to make regarding England's World Cup squad (Image credit: Getty Images)