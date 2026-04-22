Chelsea star in tears as worst case injury diagnosis confirmed: report

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Chelsea winger Estevao will miss the remainder of the 2025/26 season and most likely the 2026 FIFA World Cup

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Estevao of Chelsea reacts with an injury during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Estevao receives treatment on the pitch at Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea teenager Estevao faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a significant hamstring injury.

According to The Athletic, scans conducted this week have confirmed a 'Grade Four' hamstring tear following the player’s early exit during last weekend's defeat to Manchester United.