Chelsea star in tears as worst case injury diagnosis confirmed: report
Chelsea winger Estevao will miss the remainder of the 2025/26 season and most likely the 2026 FIFA World Cup
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Chelsea teenager Estevao faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a significant hamstring injury.
According to The Athletic, scans conducted this week have confirmed a 'Grade Four' hamstring tear following the player’s early exit during last weekend's defeat to Manchester United.
This is understood to be a complex injury requiring surgery, often involving the tendon, and could keep the Brazilian out for a number of months.