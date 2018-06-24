World Cup 2018: A Russian romp, Maradona and the party in Moscow

Moscow has dazzled, as has all of Russia, in what has been an incredible week and a bit!

The World Cup got off to the perfect start, certainly as far as the hosts were concerned, with a 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia.

The celebrations that followed set the tone with impromptu parties breaking out all over Moscow, and its focal point, the awe-inspiring Red Square.

Maradona popped in, caused controversy as always, before Mexico stunned Germany, Cristiano Ronaldo downed Morocco, Senegal overpowered Poland and Belgium sparkled against Tunisia.

And if the football was good, what about the hats? Everyone likes a good hat and there have been plenty on show.

Take in the sights and sounds in our Twitter moment below:



