World Cup 2018 CAF Qualification Review: Morocco and Congo DR record wins

Morocco recorded a 2-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in Thursday's first leg of their 2018 World Cup qualifier in Agadir.

The hosts dominated proceedings right from the start and eventually went 1-0 up at the half-hour mark. Youssef El Arabi spun quickly before firing home from close range to break the deadlock.

Morocco were then dealt a blow when Adil Karrouchi was shown a red card shortly after the interval, but they stood firm as Yacine Bammou made it two halfway through the first half to help his side emerge victorious.

The Democratic Republic of Congo proved to be too strong for Burundi at the Stade Prince Louis Rwagasore in Bujumbura as two late goals from Ndombe Mubele helped them to a crucial 3-2 away win.

Yannick Bolasie put DR Congo into an early lead, but Cedric Amissi restored parity after 38 minutes, before making it 2-1 in the 83th minute. Mubele would eventually make the difference, though, with strikes in the 86th and 88th minutes.

Namibia were beaten 1-0 by Guinea in Windhoek, with Naby Keita netting the only goal of the game at the Sam Nujoma Stadium shortly before the half-hour mark.

Benin, meanwhile saw off Burkina Faso 2-1 at the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou. A Stephane Sessegnon spot-kick put the hosts ahead on the stroke of half-time, but Prejuce Nakoulma levelled the scoring in the 51st minute. Babatounde Bello fired Benin to an important first-leg win when he found the net with six more minutes on the clock.

Finally, Togo failed to get a good result in their first leg at home against Uganda as Farouk Miya got the only goal of the game in Lome after 39 minutes of play, with Mathieu Dossevi missing a penalty for the hosts after the break.