World Cup Qualifying Review: PNG demolish Samoa as Tahiti peg back New Caledonia

Hosts Papua New Guinea dealt out a humbling 8-0 defeat to Samoa as they progressed to the semi-finals of the OFC Nations Cup and the next phase of Oceania World Cup qualifying.

Raymond Gunemba rounded off his hat-trick to complete the scoring in the 85th minute after braces for Michael Foster and Nigel Dabinyaba and a 67th-minute effort from Koriak Upaiga.

Flemming Serritslev's side enhanced their goal difference to the extent that they finished top of the standings on five points above New Caledonia, who edged defending champions Tahiti out of the competition with a 1-1 draw.

New Caledonia appeared to be destined for top spot when Bertrand Kai broke the deadlock 10 minutes from time.

Tahiti, who also progress to next year's third phase of qualifying matches for Russia 2018 thanks to their third-place finish, earned a share of the spoils when Teaonui Tehau claimed a stoppage-time goal.

New Caledonia take on New Zealand in the semi-finals on Wednesday, while Papua New Guinea face Solomon Islands.