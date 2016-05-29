World Cup Qualifying Review: Tahiti thrash Samoa

Tahiti began their defence of the OFC Nations Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Samoa, in day two of the second round of Oceania qualifying for World Cup 2018.

Teaonui Tehau scored twice inside the first five minutes to give Ludovic Graugnard's side an excellent start, steering home a clinical finish before heading in from a corner.

Steevy Chong Hue blasted in a fine volley with just a quarter of an hour played, before Alvin Tehau, who earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, curled in from the edge of the area to seal the win ahead of the interval.

Papua New Guinea held on for a 1-1 draw with New Caledonia in the earlier match after being reduced to 10 men.

Tommy Semmy converted Emmanuel Simon's fine throughball to put the hosts ahead after 41 minutes, but the goalscorer picked up a second booking after the break to leave his side up against it.

Jean-Philippe Saiko, who saw a goal disallowed for offside in the first half, volleyed in the equaliser with six minutes to play, but the 2012 Nations Cup runners-up spurned the chance to take all three points in the dying moments when Cesar Zeoula crashed his penalty off the crossbar.

The winner of the tournament – which doubles as the second stage of qualifying for Russia 2018 – will represent Oceania in the Confederations Cup next year, while the three other best-placed teams of the two groups will advance to round three of the World Cup preliminaries.