World Cup triumph is Del Bosque's 'main goal'

The Spain coach is determined to ensure that his squad is prepared for every eventuality once the tournament begins on June 12.

With domestic and European seasons coming to their climax, Del Bosque knows that it is important for him to adapt his approach to ensure that the World Cup holders are ready to go in 100 days' time.

Spain begin the defence of their title against Netherlands in Salvador before facing Chile and Australia in Group B, and although they face a tough pool, Del Bosque wants his players to enjoy the experience.

In an interview released by FIFA to mark the countdown to the tournament, the 63-year-old said: "It's emotional when you play in a World Cup - this football party - and being able to enjoy it first-hand

"We now need to take charge of this responsibility and make sure we give it our full attention over the next few months because this is the main goal in our lives now.

"We need to find out what's the best thing for us to do, what's the best training to make sure we have the best conditioning, whilst respecting the intense season some of the players are have gone through in their home league, as well as domestic cup, (UEFA) Champions League and international games they have played, because they have a very heavy calendar and we must try to ease that."

The coach also hopes there will be no tensions within his squad after a tough domestic campaign in Spain with three sides - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid - all fighting for the Liga title.

He added: "We want players to get on well, and we want them to enjoy the competition period so we can use those days together to have the opportunity of making the final once again."