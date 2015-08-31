World Cup winner Nesta named Miami FC coach

Italy legend Alessandro Nesta has been named the new head coach of Miami FC as he makes his first foray into management.

Nesta was a long-time team-mate of Miami co-owner Paolo Maldini at Milan and at international level. He is now charged with leading the new team into their first North American Soccer League (NASL) season next year.

"I am very happy and excited for this new experience, I look forward to start!," he tweeted following the announcement.

Nesta won 78 caps for Italy, winning the World Cup in 2006, and previously played for Montreal Impact in MLS.

Miami are one of two expansion teams set to join the NASL next season, with Puerto Rico FC also due to make their debut.