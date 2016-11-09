Trending

The world of sports reacts to Donald Trump's US presidency victory

The world of sport has been reacting to the news Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States.

Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States after defying the polls to secure a remarkable victory over Hillary Clinton.

The Republican candidate defeated the former First Lady and Secretary of State in a close election, with key battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina proving crucial.

Trump's victory over his Democratic rival is dominating the news agenda across the globe, and the world of sport is also reacting.

Some were delighted by Trump's victory including UFC president Dana White, who had previously made it clear the 70-year-old would get his vote, and American golf star John Daly.

However, others were less impressed that Trump will be the next incumbent of the White House. Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and Megan Rapinoe - a US soccer star - were among those to note their disappointment.

Many opted to take a diplomatic view. Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, now a prominent NFL pundit on the BBC, and Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron were among those to urge change.

And spare a thought for Leicester Tigers wing Tom Brady, who was confused with his namesake at New England Patriots - a reported supporter of Trump.