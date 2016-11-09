The world of sports reacts to Donald Trump's US presidency victory

Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States after defying the polls to secure a remarkable victory over Hillary Clinton.

The Republican candidate defeated the former First Lady and Secretary of State in a close election, with key battlegrounds of Florida, Ohio and North Carolina proving crucial.

Trump's victory over his Democratic rival is dominating the news agenda across the globe, and the world of sport is also reacting.

Some were delighted by Trump's victory including UFC president Dana White, who had previously made it clear the 70-year-old would get his vote, and American golf star John Daly.

Congrats my grt friend & President of the US! bc I know u will! Thk u 4 putting Americans 1stNovember 9, 2016

However, others were less impressed that Trump will be the next incumbent of the White House. Women's tennis legend Martina Navratilova, Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany and Megan Rapinoe - a US soccer star - were among those to note their disappointment.

Wtf.. Let's put all the idiots around the world in power and see what happens. Next gen reality TV. November 9, 2016

It's not looking good. Can't bear to watch... goodnight to all.November 9, 2016

Thank you it's incredibly brave and honest of you to speak with such conviction and intelligence.November 9, 2016

BANG ! The new house of cards series has just started !!! November 9, 2016

Many opted to take a diplomatic view. Two-time Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, now a prominent NFL pundit on the BBC, and Stoke City defender Geoff Cameron were among those to urge change.

The people have spoken! Its time for America to come together. We live in the greatest country in the world today and it will be tomorrow!November 9, 2016

Rather than being upset, use this opportunity to embrace the fact that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLENovember 9, 2016

The WEIGHT of The White House; rounds n softens the edges of any man or woman. It demands greatness n inspires all souls towards leadership!November 9, 2016

And spare a thought for Leicester Tigers wing Tom Brady, who was confused with his namesake at New England Patriots - a reported supporter of Trump.