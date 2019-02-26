Wotherspoon confident St Johnstone can turn form around

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon feels the club’s stability can help them turn round a difficult run of form quickly as they prepare to host Hibernian.

Saints have lost six and drawn one of their last seven games in a particularly challenging set of fixtures which saw them face Celtic three times.

But Saints have come out of similar spells and soon gone on winning sequences and Wotherspoon is confident they can kick-start their push for a Ladbrokes Premiership top six place.

“It’s a massive game, we know that,” Wotherspoon said.

“We have had a bad run but we know we can put it right on Wednesday right.

“We don’t panic. It just takes one result, one goal, one incident, which can change things for us, and hopefully, that’s Wednesday night.”

Wotherspoon was one of Tommy Wright’s first signings in 2013 and he signed an extended contract last week.

The 29-year-old said: “There is a lot of stability here – manager, personnel, staff – it’s all been the same and it’s great to have that stability while bringing in new faces every now and then to give the team a lift. I have really enjoyed it here.”

That stability contrasts to Wotherspoon’s time at Hibs, where he played under three managers in four seasons.

Three further managers have come and gone from Easter Road since then but the latest arrival, Paul Heckingbottom, has secured two wins from his first two games.

Wotherspoon said: “I have watched a couple of their games on TV and they have obviously had a lift from the new manager coming in. But we have beaten them already this season so we will look to do that again.”