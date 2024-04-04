Wrexham star Elliot Lee reveals what owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are REALLY like

Wrexham midfielder Elliot Lee has enjoyed a brilliant two seasons since joining the Welsh side in the summer of 2022, and he's revealed exactly what Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are actually like as owners of the club.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham in November 2020, and have since transformed the club from Non-League fodder into a League Two side with ambitions of promotion into the upper echelons of English football.

Elliot, meanwhile, joined the club at the beginning of the 2022/23 season, dropping down from the Championship with Luton Town to the National League. The 29-year-old has proved integral to their success, highlighting exclusively to FourFourTwo the dealings he has had with the owners in his time at Wrexham.

Lee has revealed the owners are "caring" (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They're always involved with the lads, they like to check in on you and see how you're getting on, they come to the games and they'll be with us in the changing rooms before and afterwards," Elliot told FFT.

"They're definitely not just owners who have bought a club and aren't involved. They're very caring people, they care about the club, the players, the fans and the community, and then what they've done for Wrexham has been incredible.

"It's a great feeling to have owners that actually care about people around the club and care about where the club's going. They're very hands on and they're very involved with what's happening, and they're always encouraging. Even when we had a spell of not winning games, they were the first people to back us, saying 'don't worry' and 'keep going', so it's a great feeling."

Parkinson between owners Reynolds and McElhenney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, Wrexham's new owners has brought with them a deluge of extra media attention, most-notably through the Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham series. Elliot has enjoyed being part of the documentary, though, while also suggesting that his priority is to pick up three points in as many games as possible.

"It's obviously great, the added media attention and the cameras being there for the documentary," he added. "Once you've been at the club for a while, though, you don't really think about it too much, you just get used to it.

"The manager [Phil Parkinson] is also very good at keeping our feet on the ground, keeping us humble and keeping us working hard every day because that's what we are: we're a hard-working, honest bunch.

"Everything that comes with Wrexham and the media is great, but we are under no illusions that our job, first and foremost, is to win games on the pitch every Saturday and every Tuesday and take this club as high as we can. "

